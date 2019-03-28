Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to be First in the State to Implement The Hearing Loop System

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Important announcements in an airport terminal are very difficult to hear, and if you have hearing problems, it’s even worse.
“When I listen real hard, I can hear some of the words, but the words aren’t clear. It’s just like noise,” explained Gloria Cannon, a traveler who uses hearing aids.
However, in just two weeks, that’ll change at The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport when they launch the Hearing Loop System.
Rick Piccolo, the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, explained how it works,”It sends the signal that’s going over the PA announcement directly to their hearing aid, so it takes away all that ambient noise that makes it even more difficult for them to hear any announcement – even when they’re wearing their hearing aids."
SRQ will be the first airport in Florida to have this assistive listening system. All 13 of their gates will have this new capability to help passengers be aware of all important airport and gate updates.
"We’re always looking to make this airport more convenient and easier and nicer for our passengers, and we probably have a lot of users who have hearing aids or hearing loss, and this way they’ll be able to hear the announcements much easier and much better, so we think in our particular airport with our particular demographic… it’s a big plus,” Piccolo said.
A third of the population on the Suncoast is over 65, and according to the Hearing Loss Association, two in every five people in our region either has hearing aids or is suffering from hearing loss. This program is making it less stressful for those who fall under that category.
"Very good. I mean anything that’s going to help someone to hear is great because it’s not good when you don’t hear right… it’s really hard,” Cannon expressed.
The Hearing Loop System cost the airport $125,000, and officials say it will be running by mid-April.
