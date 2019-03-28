Governor Ron DeSantis Allocates nearly $2 million in grants to expand the trade field

TALLAHASSEE (WWSB) -Governor Ron DeSantis has just allocated $1.75 million in grants to help grow apprenticeship programs in trade fields.
DeSantis said he wants Florida to have the number one workforce in America by the year 2030 and believes this could help.
The grant was created and funded by the CareerSource Florida board of directors and can be used to develop or expand registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs. The grant would cover costs like on-the-job training and curriculum development.
The goal is to give students more employment options.
The Operating Manager of Recreational Vehicle Services Academy, Mike Tibbs, said he has seen a decrease of young students attending his school in Palmetto. Along with that, he has also noticed less young people in general are pursuing trade jobs.
"More and more people are just thinking, hey you got to just have a tech job. You got to be able to do it with computers, you got to be able to do it with your phone, and they don't think about trade, but the demand is high as ever. It's very demanding and it pays very well," Tibbs said.
CareerSource Suncoast received some of the grant money and will be using it to develop three additional apprenticeship programs in the manufacturing sector.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.