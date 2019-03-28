First Alert Weather The Wind Will Diminish

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The wind will finally quiet down tomorrow afternoon. Friday will be mainly sunny with low humidity and the northeast wind lightens up by mid-afternoon. We are looking at a perfect weekend. Lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, comfortable highs close to 80 with low humidity. Monday afternoon a weak cold front could pass the Suncoast triggering a 20% of later afternoon or evening showers. The temperature will cool Tuesday to the mid-70s but return to the upper 70s by mid-week.