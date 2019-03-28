First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and mild temperatures for the Suncoast today

SARASOTA (WWSB) - High pressure will build in today as the low pressure that caused yesterdays storms moves away. As the high spreads eastward the winds relax and sunshine returns to the forecast. We stay rain free today and into the weekend with high temperatures warmer than yesterday and approaching the 80 degree mark. There may be a few extra clouds by the weekend as a cool front is due to arrive by Monday.
The cool front may bring a late Monday or early Tuesday shower but should quickly clear the area and allow the sun to return. The dry air behind the front will reinforce the already dry air in place and provide low humidity for next week.
