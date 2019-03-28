Federal bump stock ban is now in effect

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Many of us first heard about bump stocks after the October 2017 massacre in Las Vegas killing more than 50 people and wounding dozens of others. now, the department of justice is classifying bump stocks as machine guns making them illegal. former law enforcement officer, now attorney Tim Harvey says now the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has made it a felony to possess it. He said, “They need to get rid of it, they need to destroy it and destroying it can be as simple as cutting it in half.”
Harvey says at this point, if you own one, you must either destroy it, turn it in to police or the local ATF adding that they were amusing to those who wanted excitement on the range, but really served no useful purpose with gun owners, saying, “You’re kind of out of control. It’s definitely not an aimed fire thing.”
Owner of Gun Point in Lakewood Ranch Felex Yukhtman says he has never sold the accessory, but feels the efforts to curtail gun violence should be elsewhere. Yukhtman said, “The product itself does not cause any harm. It’s the person who posses the product, so we should address the problem of the people who own the product and use it illegally.”