Federal bump stock ban is now in effect

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Many of us first heard about bump stocks after the October 2017 massacre in Las Vegas killing more than 50 people and wounding dozens of others. now, the department of justice is classifying bump stocks as machine guns making them illegal. former law enforcement officer, now attorney Tim Harvey says now the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has made it a felony to possess it. He said, “They need to get rid of it, they need to destroy it and destroying it can be as simple as cutting it in half.”