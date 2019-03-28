Deputies: Venice man arrested for downloading child pornography to his cell phone

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One man is in custody after deputies linked his cell phone to child pornography.
On Wednesday, March 28, 2019 40-year-old Jonathan Ricca allegedly downloaded child pornography near his home on the 1800 block Mesic Hammock Way in Venice.
Deputies say after linking the downloaded files to an IP address allegedly used from Ricca they executed a search warrant at his home. They later found out the address was linked to his cell phone.
Deputies say a scan of his cell phone showed hundreds of images of child pornography.
Ricca is currently held without bond in the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Ricca is charged with three counts of transmission of child pornography and forty counts of possession of child pornography.
Additional charges are pending.
