Former paramedic pleads guilty for producing series of sex abuse videos with 1-year-old child in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A former paramedic in Bradenton may spend up to 70 years in prison after video taping himself having sex with a toddler.
On Tuesday, March 28, 2019, 31-year-old James Lockhart of Bradenton pleaded guilty for producing, distributing and possessing child pornography, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
According to a release from DOJ, between March 2016 and February 2018, Lockhart produced four videos of himself having sex with the one-year-old child. DOJ says he used the dark web to promote himself and created other sex abuse videos and images of the child.
After a search warrant was conducted on his home, detectives found 43 videos and 4,000 images of child pornography. DOJ says Lockhart child pornography collection included violent and painful acts with infants.
DOJ says Lockhart faces up to 70 years in federal prison, but the sentencing date hasn’t been set yet. Before getting arrested he was a former paramedic for a private ambulance company, according to the release.
This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (Boston and Tampa), with assistance from the Queensland Police Service.
