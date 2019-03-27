VIDEO: Waterspout off Holmes Beach

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Did you see the waterspout off Holmes Beach when a powerful thunderstorm rolled through the Suncoast Wednesday morning?
The National Weather Service issued an alert around 8:45am for the storm, which was moving over Anna Maria and heading southeast at 25 mph. The National Weather Service said half inch hail would be possible.
Though we haven’t seen any video of hail, video from Suzanne Hallett shows a waterspout off Holmes Beach. At the end of the video, you’ll see a small clip showing the rain conditions from Brooke’s Beach House on Longboat Key, taken by Brooke O’Malley, when the storm hit.
Vic Caserta saw the waterspout off Anna Maria Island and snapped this picture from the beach:
We will have the chance for a few more passing showers on Wednesday and a very gusty day. You can see the full forecast here.
