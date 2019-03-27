VIDEO: Florida man sucker punches public defender in court

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (Gray News) - William L. Green woke up Wednesday morning facing a single misdemeanor battery charge. Before noon, he’d found himself in even more legal peril.
Broward County Sheriff’s deputies said he’s the man caught on camera sucker-punching a public defender as she stood at a podium with another client.
The public defender, identified as Julie Chase, was transported to an area hospital but was discharged shortly after her arrival.
“I’m OK,” Chase told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel as she left the hospital.
Green’s first battery charge came from an incident in which he was suspected of attacking someone at a mental health facility.
“He seemed to be in a clear psychotic state and he was arrested for battering a (hospital) technician, attacking him from the back,” said Gordon Weekes, the executive chief assistant at the public defender’s office.
Judge Jackie Powell wasn’t present during the assault. She was only connected to the courtroom by a live video feed.
She didn’t see the suspect get up and strike the attorney. But she saw the aftermath.
Other inmates waiting their turn at the podium looked on in shock as three deputies rushed to tackle Green.
“What happened?” Powell asked before asking for a recess.
Investigators have not confirmed any new charges against Green, but deputies are looking into the matter.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.