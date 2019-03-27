Springtime Lemon Poppyseed Cake by Lori Rodgers | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Springtime Lemon Poppyseed Cake
By Lori Rodgers
This is a deliciously moist and easy to prepare treat. Even better, it contains no dairy, eggs, or nuts so my Vegan son can enjoy it along with the entire family!
Cake Ingredients:
1 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ generous teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon turmeric
1 ½ Tablespoons poppy seeds
Zest of 1 medium lemon
½ cup maple syrup
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
¼ cup coconut oil
¼ c coconut almond milk (or unsweetened almond milk)
¼ teaspoon lemon extract
Cake Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine the dry ingredients in a medium mixing bowl, whisking to combine. In a large bowl, stir together the liquid ingredients. Note: If the coconut oil is solidified, microwave it for 30 seconds or less and let it cool before adding. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients in the large bowl and whisk until a smooth cake batter consistency is achieved.
Pour batter into a greased or lined cake pan (I like to use a square pan) and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Test for doneness with a cake tester or toothpick in center of cake. It will come out clean when the cake is ready. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove and let cool completely on cooling rack.
Cream Cheese Frosting
6 ounces vegan cream cheese
¼ cup maple syrup
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
1 Tablespoon lemon zest
¼ teaspoon lemon extract
Pinch of salt
1 – 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar, optional
Whisk together all ingredients EXCEPT powdered sugar. Taste for sweetness and add powdered sugar if you prefer a sweeter frosting. Chill for 10 – 15 minutes before icing cake.
Notes:
· Make this gluten free by substituting 1 ¼ cups gluten free flour and ¼ cup almond flour.
· Use REAL maple syrup…its worth it!
· If making this vegan, look for vegan powdered sugar. I like the Wholesome Foods brand.
· Kite Hill cream cheese is vegan and it’s really good.
· I usually double the recipe and make a two-layer cake.
· Add fresh blueberries dusted in flour for a fruity twist.
· Be sure to cool completely before frosting…otherwise your top layer might slide off!
