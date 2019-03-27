Sarasota Memorial Hospital unveils lung cancer robot

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A new robot is officially in use this March at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
On Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. SMH showcased a new robot that will help detect lung cancer for people on the Suncoast.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide and SMH wants to change that.
The robot has a flexible robotic endoscope that doctors use to navigate and search the delicate, distant branches of the lung and obtain tissue samples from hard-to-reach nodules for biopsy.
Sarasota memorial is among just 10 hospitals in the united states slated to deploy the system in 2019 in an effort to diagnose lung cancer at earlier, more treatable stages.
