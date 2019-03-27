Sarasota County starts new project to repave Beneva Road

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If Beneva Road is part of your daily commute, you may run into some new traffic delays in the next month.
Sarasota County has started a project to resurface Beneva Road from Bee Ridge to Webber, and Bahia Vista to Fruitville Road.
The new signs posted say “Nightly lane closures. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution.”
“Good news, great news, yes!” said Beth Kennel, a woman who lives off of Beneva. She’s not being sarcastic either.
Kennel and her brother, David Mattson, welcome the new warnings of construction posted on Beneva Road at Bee Ridge.
“I think it’s great," said Mattson. "The more you make it pleasant for people, the better it is for the people, the happier they’re going to be.”
That’s the goal, according to Sarasota County.
The orange cones and signs mark an $8.4 million resurfacing project to improve the quality of 84 road segments shown on the map below.
Crews have already completed the portion of the left lane on Beneva Road, just passed the Bee Ridge intersection.
“That side is smoother than on this side," showed Mattson. "And obviously everybody is going to be waiting for this side as well. The other side isn’t even paved at all.”
Crews expect to be finished by the end of next month and in addition to repaving, the work will also include concrete curbing and ramp replacement too.
“As is, it leaves a bit to be desired," said Kennel. "This is a big, [heavy traffic] walking area as well.”
Though some are happy with the construction, not everyone is on board with even more delays in an already slow moving area.
“I don’t think it’s very good, because this road is too busy. Too much traffic," said Mike Skiera, who lives nearby as well. "Lots of accidents.”
The County said resurfacing will also be done in a number of subdivisions.
For a full list of those and further details about this project, click here.
