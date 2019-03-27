Proposal passed for banning unrelated topics to be placed in constitutional amendments

SARASOTA (WWSB) - On Wednesday, the Florida Senate unanimously passed a proposal that seeks to ban the state Constitution Revision Commission from “bundling” multiple topics in single constitutional amendments.
The proposal comes after the Constitution Revision Commission last year put seemingly unrelated issues in proposed constitutional amendments.
The highest-profile example was a constitutional amendment which voters approved in November. The measure banned offshore oil drilling and banned vaping and use of electronic cigarettes in workplaces.
The commission meets every 20 years about the bundling decisions and has unique power to place constitutional amendments on the ballot and drew heavy criticism. State Senator Jose Javier Rdriguez voted for the legislation.
“When our revision commissions meet, they ought to be limited to a single subject," Rodriguez said. "If they are not, what we saw during the 2018 election is likely to be repeated. Voters get robbed of the ability to weigh in on what should and shouldn’t be in our constitution, because of bundling.”
The measure would need approval from voters during the 2020 election, because putting a single-subject requirement on the commission would require a change to the Florida Constitution. A similar House proposal has been approved unanimously by two House panels.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.