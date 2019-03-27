Deputies searching for a man who robbed a Bradenton bank

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Deputies are in search of a man who committed a bank robbery this morning in Bradenton.
The man is being being described as a white male in his 50s with medium brown/grey hair that is pulled into a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and glasses.
He entered the bank and handed the teller a note implying he had a gun. Although there was no weapon seen, the man verbally demanded money from the teller and the teller complied.
The man exited the bank and was see heading east on State Road 70, but he may have possibly went south.
If you have any information on this, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
