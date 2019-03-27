Police searching for male who committed armed robbery in Publix parking lot in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police are searching for a male suspect who committed an armed robbery this morning in a Publix Parking Lot in Sarasota at 3825 Osprey Avenue.
He is being described to be approximately between 5′10 and 6′0 tall and he was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants. He robbed the victim with a handgun and stole the victim’s purse.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark sedan that was possibly a Toyota. The victim was not injured.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating this crime. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.