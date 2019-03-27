Immigration Rally held at Florida state capital

TALLAHASSEE (WWSB) - Hundreds of protestors at the state capitol on Tuesday, shutting down legislation that would to ban sanctuary cities in our state.
Bills moving in the legislature aim to force local governments and law enforcement agencies to comply with immigration and customs enforcement.
Under the proposed bills, police would be required to honor all requests made by ice to hold undocumented immigrants.
“The reason it is so important that you have come here is that the consequences of this bill need to be front and center. our colleagues need to understand all the damage they will do in so many parts of our community," State Rep. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami
Sarasota and Manatee County Sheriff’s offices already partner with federal immigration agents to determine whether inmates are in the U.S. legally.
In the program started about a year ago with 15 other law enforcement agencies in the state, ice agents agree to reimburse sheriff’s offices for the cost of holding suspects for up to 48 hours who may otherwise be released.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.