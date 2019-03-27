First Alert Weather Day: A few showers then very gusty winds

SARASOTA (WWSB) - We have the chance on the Suncoast for a few passing showers this morning. The timing should be such that the bulk of the showers bypass the morning rush. Look for the best chance for showers in mid-morning hours to around lunch. Afterwards the winds will be strong with gusts near 25 mph. Small Craft Advisories, Lake Wind Advisories and Rip Current Advisories are up all day and night.
In the second half of the day winds become stronger but the sun returns. Our high today will be a bit cooler, in the mid 70′s. It is possible that later in the evening clouds could return with a slight chance for passing drizzle as strong northeast winds drive some clouds from the east coast across the state. Dry air sinking south will limit the evening rain chance to a very brief window. Overnight clear skies is expected and sunshine will return tomorrow with a breezy first half of the day.
