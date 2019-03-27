First Alert Weather Day: A few showers then very gusty winds

In the second half of the day winds become stronger but the sun returns. Our high today will be a bit cooler, in the mid 70′s. It is possible that later in the evening clouds could return with a slight chance for passing drizzle as strong northeast winds drive some clouds from the east coast across the state. Dry air sinking south will limit the evening rain chance to a very brief window. Overnight clear skies is expected and sunshine will return tomorrow with a breezy first half of the day.