First Alert Weather Breezy Conditions

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Breezy conditions will diminish and nice weather remains. An area of low pressure of the coast of Miami is bringing our winds out of the north-northeast with sustained winds reaching near 20 mph. These winds will diminish through Thursday. The forecast calls for sunny weather through the weekend and next week with highs in the upper 70s. Lows reaching into the low 60s. A late possible cold front could swing through next Monday bringing a chance of rain overnight.