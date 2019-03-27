Deputies: Suspect allegedly dragged victim to wooded area, left the scene and later found in a tree

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One man is in custody following domestic violence charges late last week.
On Thursday, March 21, 2019, 35-year-old Christopher Cooper was arrested after a K9 track led deputies to a tree where the suspect was located.
On the date listed above, deputies responded to a reported battery incident at Tringali Center, Englewood, as witnesses told deputies Cooper grabbed the victim, put the victim in a headlock, and dragged the victim from a wooden table to a wooden area.
Cooper left the scene before deputies arrived and wasn’t located during the incident. According to a release from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, charges were open for domestic battery and were filed after the investigation.
On Tuesday, March 26, 2019 deputies received an anonymous tip that Cooper was near Kevitt Blvd and S. McCall Road in Englewood. According to the release, a deputy responded to the call and saw Cooper walking on S. Access Road.
A K9 unit was called to the scene, which lead deputies to the tree Cooper climbed up and was attempting to hide in.
After deputies asked Cooper to climb down the tree, he listened and was later arrested. Following the charges of domestic battery, he was additionally charged with resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation in Sarasota County.
