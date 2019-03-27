Deputies: Man stole girlfriend’s rental car, cell phone and drove through mother’s yard in Bradenton

MANATEE (WWSB) - One Bradenton man stole his girlfriend’s car then drove through his mother’s backyard before deputies caught him.
On Tues. March 26, 2019, around 5:13 p.m. a writ ordering the arrest of 31-year-old James Perkins was conducted for alleged domestic battery on his girlfriend, taking her cell phone and then fleeing away in her rental car.
One deputy found the stolen car on the 2000 block of 30th Ave E. and contacted other deputies to help secure the scene, according to the release from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
As the deputies began walking towards the car, they saw Perkins in the driver’s seat. After Perkins saw the deputies, he allegedly drove off in the stolen car and rode over stop sticks which deflated one of the tires.
Deputies say the chase started when Perkins drove down 18th St E and turned into his mother’s house. Deputies say Perkins drove through his mother’s yard and then through a six-foot wooden privacy fence and eventually came to a stop in the backyard.
Perkins tried to run from the scene, but was stopped by deputies. Perkins is facing numerous charges, according to deputies.
