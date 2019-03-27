Deputies: Florida man in jail for hitting wife directed her to commit burglary for bail money

WAUCHULA (WWSB) - An inmate in Hardee County already in jail for allegedly hitting his wife during a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after deputies say he instructed his wife to commit a burglary to pay for his bail.
On March 4 around 6am, Michael Meadows was arrested while in the Walmart plaza on US 17 in Wauchula. Deputies say his wife, Sosha Peters, told them that Meadows, whom she initially identified as "Jason Peters," hit her in the back of the head during an argument before fleeing.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found marijuana and meth. Peters reportedly told deputies the marijuana belonged to her, but the meth belonged to Meadows. Deputies say Peters told them that she and her husband were in Wauchula to pick up a kilo of meth and take it back to North Carolina.
Deputies arrested Meadows out front of Walmart and charged him with domestic battery and drug possession.
The following day, a judge ordered Meadows to have no contact with Peters, but deputies say he violated the order just four hours later when they intercepted a call between Meadows and Peters where they say he told her to burglarize the home of an individual they both know and use the money to bail him out of jail.
Deputies searched the area mentioned on the call, but could not find the potential victim’s home. However, on March 6, they received a call about the theft of a 9MM handgun. Deputies immediately identified Peters as a suspect and went to find her, only to discover her in their parking lot talking to a deputy about a separate complaint.
Deputies questioned Peters, who they say admitted stealing the gun, selling it to someone she didn't know, and providing a receipt with a fake name but her real cell phone number.
Peters was arrested. Both she and Meadows are now charged with grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a dwelling structure, petit theft, violation of conditional release and dealing in stolen property.
Hardee County Sheriff Arnold Lanier siad, “Trust me, we didn’t make this up, stuff like this happens more often than you think! We’re glad these conniving criminals are behind bars.”
