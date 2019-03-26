WOMAN FOUND: 65-year-old missing woman in Venice, found

VENICE (WWSB) - A missing woman in Venice has been found.
A Silver Alert was issued late Monday night after 65-year-old Paula Ann Naoum was last seen walking from 649 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice around noon.
According to the City of Venice, police say Naoum was considered endangered.
After the City of Venice Municipal Government posted the silver alert on Facebook, Naoum’s granddaughter commented that she has been located.
A city official later released Naoum was located early Tuesday morning and is being treated at the local hospital.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.