WOMAN FOUND: 65-year-old missing woman in Venice, found

On March 25, 2019, 65-year-old Naoum was last seen walking from 649 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice around noon. (City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff | March 26, 2019 at 5:38 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 7:26 AM

VENICE (WWSB) - A missing woman in Venice has been found.

A Silver Alert was issued late Monday night after 65-year-old Paula Ann Naoum was last seen walking from 649 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice around noon.

According to the City of Venice, police say Naoum was considered endangered.

After the City of Venice Municipal Government posted the silver alert on Facebook, Naoum’s granddaughter commented that she has been located.

A city official later released Naoum was located early Tuesday morning and is being treated at the local hospital.

A 65-year-old woman was located who was missing in Venice, according to a Facebook post by her granddaughter.
