Traffic stop leads to an arrest and illegal items being possessed

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A 31-year-old man is now facing multiple charges after being arrested at a traffic stop late Monday night in the City of Sarasota.
Christopher Brown of facing eight total charges with five being felonies and the other three being misdemeanors. Officers were were patrolling in the 2400 block of Leon Avenue of Sarasota when they contacted Brown and two other people inside of a vehicle.
While the approaching them, officers smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and observed a marijuana cigarette in the center console cupholder.
Brown, already a convicted felon, stepped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was placed under arrest. The two other individuals both left the vehicle after being told to stay inside.
Brittany Albritton also of Sarasota is facing charges of Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer without Violence which is a misdemeanor.
The items that officers found in the vehicle were $2,004 dollars in cash, two loaded nine mm handguns, 397 grams of MDA, two grams of cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale.
