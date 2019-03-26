SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old woman missing in Venice classified as endangered

VENICE (WWSB) - A local silver alert has been issued after one elderly woman went missing on Monday.
On March 25, 2019, 65-year-old Paula Ann Naoum was last seen walking from 649 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice around noon.
According to the City of Venice, police say Naoum is considered endangered.
Naoum usually carries a small black purse with a chain on it and she has a red rose tattoo on her right shoulder, according to the release from the City of Venice.
If you have any information on Naoum please contact the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.
