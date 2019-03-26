Sarasota County Schools providing students with Crisis Text Line to help with mental health awareness

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is providing students with free and confidential resources for anyone in need of a counselor counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This comes as a a result of the district’s emphasis on mental and behavioral health and also the suicides of two former Parkland students and Sandy Hook parent who were affected by loss.
“With this week’s passing of two former Parkland students and a Sandy Hook parent affected by loss, we are reminded of the need for extended services not only in schools, but throughout the community,” Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools Todd Bowden said.
"Suicide is a complex dynamic that requires many prevention efforts, including attention from school staff, families and communities. We are thankful to Barancik Foundation for providing our students access to the Crisis Text Line should they need to speak with a counselor whenever they need one.”
The Crisis Text Line was launched by a woman named Nancy Lublin in 2013 and is now available nationwide for people who need immediate help and prefer a text message option.
Anyone with a phone can ‘HERE4U’ to 741741 and be immediately connected with a trained counselor all day and every day. The service is available to all students in Sarasota County through a grant from Barancik Foundation. Signs have been placed in all district schools in restrooms, media centers and hallways as a reminder.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.