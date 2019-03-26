Sarasota County School Police Department set to expand for 2019-20 school year

SARASOTA (WWSB) - In a School Board workshop earlier today, Sarasota County Schools Police Tim Enos detailed plans to expand the School Resource Officer Program in traditional public schools for the 2019-20 school year.
Enos noted the Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) will serve all schools in the district, except for Venice High School and Venice Elementary School, which will continue to be staffed by the Venice Police Department.
This will end the tenure of local law enforcement partners which include the Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department and North Port Police Department serving in traditional public schools.
However, they will continue to provide technical assistance to SCSPD and provide backing as needed through continued mutual aid agreements with the district.
“I am thankful for our local law enforcement partners who have supported the school district for decades,” Enos said. “Their continued commitment to help our students when needed is very much appreciated and goes a long way in providing the added safety our schools may need in the future. School safety and security is a community endeavor and I am proud of the way our students, families, school personnel and community partners have stepped up to be a part of the solution.”
The SCSPD currently has the Chief of Police, three sergeants, two regional response officers, and 28 school resource officers. Beginning at the start of the 2019-20 school that will expand into three more sergeants, 15 more school resource officers, and in addition two lieutenants and five regional response officers.
In addition to extra personnel, the SCSPD also plans to add more equipment, electronic resources and enhanced training programs to manage the growing department and meet the needs of individual students and school communities. This includes additional police vehicles, officer equipment, officers on premise during summer school and expanded communications and monitoring systems.
“I am amazed every day by the commitment and dedication of Chief Enos and our school-based police officers,” Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools Todd Bowden said. “The safety of our children and school communities remains a priority for the district and I am pleased with the expansion plans Chief Enos has presented to further enhance the safety and security of our schools.”
Sarasota County Schools is currently seeking law enforcement officers to serve in leadership roles and School Resource Officers. Anyone interested in applying can do so by visiting: www.SarasotaCountySchools.net/HR/.
