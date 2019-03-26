Ringling clown remembered on the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Here on the Suncoast, Jackie Leclair, known as the children’s clown is being remembered.
Leclair died earlier this month at the Sarasota nursing facility where he lived. The legendary clown was 91 years old.
He joined his parents in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus when he was only one years old. He soon became a salaried performer in partnership with his father, who also was a clown.
At 18, he became an aerialist with the circus.
Leclair was inducted into the International Clown Hall of Fame in 1994 and into the Circus Ring of Fame at St. Armand’s Circle in 2002.
He considered that award as his highest honor.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.