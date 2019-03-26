Preservationists upset about Burns Court rehab

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The former head of the Sarasota Architectural Foundation said she was shocked to see what’s left of a 1926 house in Burns Court.
“Burns Court is the most important historic area in Sarasota,” Minker said.
And she’s not the only one surprised by the extent of this renovation. Senior City Planner Clifford Smith said home is privately owned, is not locally ‘designated’ as historic, but rather a contributing structure in a National Historic District.
“We understand the outcry, but when they permitted the work it was for a renovation or remodel so it never comes by our desk for a nationally designated historic building,” Smith said.
To further explain, City Spokesman Jason Bartolone forwarded the following explanation: "The Burns Court structure is privately owned and is not locally designated. It is a contributing structure in a National Historic District. As such, the City has no review authority under the City’s current Zoning Code. Further, federal guidelines state that a private owner has no obligation to restore or retain a building on the National Register and they can do anything they wish to the structure as long as federal funds are not involved. The 442 Burns Court structure exemplifies why the Historic Preservation Board is supporting multiple Zoning Text Amendments to help strengthen historic preservation. One proposed ZTA would allow administrative review of a contributing structure in a National Historic District. Such a change in the Zoning Code would allow City staff to review plans and determine whether those plans meet the standards for an historic building and suggest modifications so the historic nature is preserved. Although it is not technically being demolished, 75 percent of the 442 Burns Court house has been impacted, so it will lose its historic designation. Timeline for the proposed Zoning Text Amendments includes going to the Development Review Committee, Historic Preservation Board, Planning Board and City Commission for consideration this year – with the possibility of changes in place by the fall. "
