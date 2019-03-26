Police: “Wiggles” allegedly stole a fanny pack, pulled out a gun and later arrested in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One teenager is in custody after attempted robbery with a firearm in Sarasota.
Roshon Mae, Jr., 19, of Sarasota, has been arrested by the Sarasota Police Department Street Crimes Unit and is facing charges of Attempted Robbery with a Firearm.
According to a release from the Sarasota Police Department, the victim and his friend were walking home from the Robert L. Taylor Center around 4:30 p.m. when he heard someone yell out his name.
The victim told police he walked across the street to see who called his name and Roshon Mae, also known as “Wiggles” and Jacquez Austin “Quez” walked behind the victim.
Police say that “Wiggles” and Austin began asking the victim questions and inquired about a silver fanny pack he was wearing. Police say Mae told the victim the fanny pack he was wearing was now his.
The victim told Mae the fanny pack was not his and to calm down. After saying that, Mae became angry and pulled out a silver handgun, according to the release.
According to the victim, Mae pointed the handgun towards the victim and his friend then told them to empty their pockets. The victim took off running, looked behind him and watched his friend on the ground with Mae on top of him stealing the fanny pack, according to the release.
The victim also said he saw Austin running from the scene after Mae pulled out the handgun. According to the police report, the victim hid in someone’s backyard until Mae left the scene.
Police say they have reached out to the victim’s friend, but he doesn’t want to talk.
Mae was transported to the Sarasota County Jail. He’s currently being held on a $25,000 bond.
