Pan Seared Scallops Provencal with Homemade Lobster Stock

Pan Seared Scallops Provencal with Homemade Lobster Stock
By Judi Gallagher | March 26, 2019 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 3:45 PM

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound fresh sea scallops
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • All-purpose flour, for dredging
  • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped shallots (2 large)
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup lobster stock
  • 1 lemon, cut in 1/2

Directions:

  1. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, toss with flour, and shake off the excess.
  2. In a very large sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter over high heat until sizzling and add the scallops in 1 layer.
  3. Lower the heat to medium and allow the scallops to brown lightly on 1 side without moving them, then turn and brown lightly on the other side. This should take 3 to 4 minutes, total.
  4. Melt the rest of the butter in the pan with the scallops, then add the shallots, garlic, and parsley and saute for 2 more minutes, tossing the seasonings with the scallops.
  5. Add the wine, cook for 1 minute, and taste for seasoning.
  6. Serve hot over sautéed greens with a pour of hot lobster stock in the bowl with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.