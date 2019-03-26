One dead after crash in Venice, two people with serious injuries

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One man is dead after a crash occurred in early March on State Road 776 and Englewood Heights Road.
The accident happened Sunday, March 10, 2019 around 7:47 in the morning. Monroe Kokin, 74, of Venice was driving a 1964 Chevy Corv and was stopped in the parking lot near Elks Lodge located at 401 North Indian Drive. Donald Eckley, 71, of Englewood was driving a 2017 Harley motorcycle with one person behind him, Arlene Norris.
As Eckley was driving on State Road 776 in the inside lane towards Elks drive, FHP says Kokin made a U-turn out of the parking lot and did not see the motorcycle.
FHP says the vehicles collided and the motorcycle hit the left side door of Kokin. Eckley and Norris were thrown from the motorcycle and Kokin’s vehicle spun around and stopped in the left turn lane.
Kokin was pronounced dead at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 22, 2019. Eckley and Norris have serious injuries, according to the release from FHP.
The investigation is ongoing.
