One dead after crash in Venice, two people with serious injuries

The accident happened Sunday, March 10, 2019 around 7:47 in the morning. Monroe Kokin, 74, of Venice was driving a 1964 Chevy Corv and was stopped in the parking lot near Elks Lodge located at 401 North Indian Drive. Donald Eckley, 71, of Englewood was driving a 2017 Harley motorcycle with one person behind him, Arlene Norris.