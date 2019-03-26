Fracking bill progressing despite disapproval from environmentalists

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’s call to ban "fracking was discussed through a House panel Tuesday morning and again in the Senate during the afternoon.
Environmentalists are pushing back on the proposals by saying they do not believe the issues are being being addressed enough. Supporters of the House proposal call it a good first step in the process even if it doesn’t include language desired by environmentalists to ban a technique that is similar called matrix acidizing.
The acidizing technique utilizes many of the same chemicals as used in hydraulic fracking, but it dissolves rocks with with acid instead of fracturing them with pressurized liquid. Democratic State Rep. Kristin Jacobs calls the measure a good start, even if it’s not perfect.
“When we take steps incrementally, when we take the first step and we build a foundation to grow to the next step, we have something that lasts and endures over time," Jacobs said.
Opposition still remains to the overall proposal as environmentalists contend fracking in all its forms threatens Florida’s already-stressed water supplies. David Cullen with the Sierra Club feels the process could cause long-term environmental damage.
“Accidents happen. Technology is not perfect. There are alternatives, and we need to be investing in those and moving forward.”
The current proposals have gained traction this year after years of the idea fracking bans stall in legislature. The traction comes as a result of Gov. DeSantis releasing a list of environmental proposals that nluded opposition to hydraulic fracturing in January.
The House bill has only one more committee hearing before going before the full chamber. If passed this afternoon, the Senate proposal has two stops before reaching the floor.
