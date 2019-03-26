First Alert Weather: Cold front brings crisp air to the Suncoast.

Tomorrow morning the front will pass by with a slight chance for sprinkles or light patchy rain. The farther east you go the better the chances for rain will be. For central Sarasota or Manatee county the rain chance is 10% to 20%. In inland Hardee and Desoto is 20% to 30%. By afternoon it becomes windy and skies clear. At that point some slightly cooler air and much drier air will move in. The lower humdity should linger into the weekend.