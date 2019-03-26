FDOT hosts public meeting on SR 64 and Pope Road roundabout project

MANATEE COUNTY(WWSB) -One reoccurring traffic issue on the Suncoast is a fast area of State Road 64 where drivers struggle to get out in to traffic, too often with deadly results.
The state has agreed to slow traffic with a roundabout at State Road 64, near Pope Road and Greyhawk Boulevard.
The Florida Department of Transportation will be holding a public hearing meeting Tuesday March 26th to discuss the upcoming project with community members. The meeting will be held at Bayshore Community Church, located at 15800 SR 64, Bradenton, FL 34212.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. with a casual open house where people can talk one on one with FDOT officials and have their questions answered. Then, at 6 p.m., there will be a formal public meeting where FDOT will do a presentation and allow for public comment.
Last September, two Lakewood Ranch High School students died at the intersection in a car accident. A father of one of the victims said he was hoping for a traffic light to be installed at the location, but is grateful at least something is being done.
"I'm very happy that they're at least doing something. A roundabout isn't what we were hoping for, but a roundabout still scratches a proverbial itch and is a good safety measure. It'll help reduce at least the severity of accidents at this intersection and slow traffic down," said Dan Powers, whose son, Matthew Powers, passed away in the accident in September.
While a FDOT representative said a roundabout was the safest option to put at the intersection, some big truck drivers worry about the roundabout being installed, saying it won’t work for them on the busy road.
The project is expected to start summer of 2020 and should take about a year to complete.
