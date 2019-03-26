Couple killed in North Port crash identified

The crash happened at the intersection of US 41 and West Villages Parkway around the time the game had let up at the new Atlanta Braves baseball stadium. The Almeders had stopped on US 41 as Sarasota County Sheriff deputies were allowing cars to enter the highway from the road that leads to the stadium. That’s when the car pummeled into the Almeders car causing a chain reaction crash that involved two other cars and an unmanned deputy motorcycle. We’re being told the condition of the woman who caused the crash is non-life threatening and the condition of people in the other cars is unknown. Bob Creer lives in the IslandWalk at the West Villages development nearby. He tells us this intersection is very dangerous and now deadly.