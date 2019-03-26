Cold Front is Coming and Winds Are Going to Blow

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The cold front is moving in and you will know it has come through when the winds begin to blow. That will happen tomorrow and they should be fairly constant at around 15-20 mph. The cold front does not cool us off all that much and the rain is not much of a feature either with this front. Our temperatures will cool off slightly during the day on Wednesday and then we bounce right back up to the upper 70′s and low 80′s through the weekend. Rain chances have been reduced to 10% with the front.