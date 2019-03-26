City of Palmetto look for owners of nearly 1,000 vacant plots at Palmetto Cemetery

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The City of Palmetto is looking for the owners of hundreds of empty cemetery plots.
The spaces were previously purchased by some Palmetto residents.
Many up to four decades ago.
“We have an inventory a pretty limited number of spaces that are available. There are about a thousand spaces that are sold and vacant that we are just trying to update”, says City Clerk Jim Freeman.
Many plot owners have several plots purchased that have been sitting empty for years, having the city wondering if owners have passed away and have been buried else where.
Recently, the city sent out letters to the last known owners.
“Things we’re also asking is do they still want the plot”,says Freeman.
The City Clerk says if an owner no longer wants the plot, They’ll then buy back the land for $800 then have the land in their inventory to resell.
Freeman says the city kept record of plot owners but overtime many plot owners either passed away, moved, or changed contact information, making it hard to get in touch with them.
In total there are 3,800 plots out at the cemetery. 1,000 of them are owned but vacant.
So far the city has contacted about 40 owners and have gotten response.
Freeman says the reason for this project is to also look at future needs for the historic cemetery, update cemetery and plot information and also create more space for other owners who need plots.
“There may be people burried out at the cemetery who bought many other plots and their families may not know that they even own those”says Freeman.
Those with empty plots can contact Palmetto’s City Hall.
