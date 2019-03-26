Bring your dogs to an egg hunt at Arlington Park in April

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you have a dog this might be a good opportunity to register them for an egg hunt at Arlington Park.
On Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. the City of Sarasota Parks & Recreation District is hosting Hounds on the Hunt.
There will be plastic eggs with treats inside for your dog and a few special dogs will be able to find golden eggs and win a prize!
You can also dress your dog in their “Thursday Best” and you could win a prize for the Best Dressed Dog, according to a release from the City of Sarasota.
It’s only $5 if you pre-register by April 9. Registration on April 10th and the day of the event is $8. Pre-registration is encouraged.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex Front Desk or you can download a registration form at: https://www.sarasotafl.gov/home/showdocument?id=3631
Yes, there are a few rules. Please read below:
- All dogs must always be on a leash and under control. Owners are responsible for the actions of their pets.
- Dogs must have current vaccinations and be in good health.
- They should also be sociable with other dogs, adults and children. Please do not bring your dog if they are aggressive about food, toys or their owner.
For more information or to register by phone please contact the Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex at 941-554-2110.
