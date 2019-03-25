UPDATE: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two people on US 41 near Atlanta Braves stadium

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Officers currently investigating a fatal crash on US 41 near West Villages Parkway say alcohol is suspected to be a factor.
Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening, officers say Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were manning traffic control as patrons of the Atlanta Braves game were exiting the stadium area. That’s when a 20-year-old female driver heading south on US 41 failed to slow down. Deputies say the driver appeared to be speeding when she crashed into the car in front of her.
The crash had a chain reaction which ultimately involved two other vehicles ahead and an unmanned sheriff’s motorcycle.
An occupant of the vehicle that was initially struck died at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was flown by air in critical condition to the hospital, where they later died. Neither victims’ names have been released due to Marsy’s Law.
The 20-year-old driver who caused the crash was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release her name.
NPPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and say criminal charges may be forthcoming as their investigation continues.
