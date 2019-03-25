Two Sarasota Police Officers ‘Hike the Blue Line’ to honor all fallen Officers

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two Sarasota Police Department Officers have returned from a trip where they nearly hiked to the summit of Chimborazo.
Detective Steven Fergus and Officer Brandon Vermillion recently traveled to Quito, Ecuador to raise awareness and money for the Officer Down Memorial Page, Inc.
This is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring America’s fallen law enforcement heroes. Almost 24,000 officers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the U.S. since 1791 and 27 of them have lost their lives so far in 2019.
“As a law enforcement Officer, it’s important to remember how dangerous our job can be,”Detective Fergus said. “In honor of those who lost their lives in the line of duty, we started this fundraiser and all the proceeds are going to the Officer Down Memorial Page.”
The goal of the Officers was to raise the line flag at the summit to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, but due to unsafe weather conditions and altitude sickness, they had to stop their 20,564 foot hike at the 17,060 feet mark.
They were still able to raise the blue line flag to honor all of the fallen officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The Officers are now challenging fellow law enforcement agencies to help spread the honor for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. They are hoping to raise $2,500 to donate back to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Inc.
Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/hike-the-blue-line.
