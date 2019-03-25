Sibling Book Signings in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - In what may be a first in publishing history, a brother and sister held book signings, and they did it in downtown Sarasota.
Mark Weston of Sarasota, and Carol Weston of New York have each published several books--but this time their release dates were close enough to hold a joint-event at “Book Store 1” at Main Street and Palm Avenue.
“Not only are we brother and sister, but our titles, ‘Finding the Speed of Light’ and ‘Speed of Life,’ are so similar. What are the odds of that?"
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.