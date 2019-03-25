Sarasota-Bradenton job fair set for Tuesday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota JobLink to partner with Top Employers in Lakewood Ranch/Sarasota to host its Inaugural Sarasota JobLink job fair Tuesday, March 26.
Florida JobLink is working with the Manatee Sheriff’s Department, Publix, Sarasota Memorial, Amazon, and city government offices to help communities get back to working.
Employers are expected to be hiring on the spot for hundreds of job openings in all fields including medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance, and professional.
The job fair will be from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and job seekers are encouraged to come ready to interview at the Hyatt Place which is located at 6021 Exchange Way, Sarasota, 34202.
Job seekers can pre-register at http://floridajoblink.com.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.