Pedestrian dies in fatal Manatee County accident

BRADENTON (WWSB) - An accident that occurred Sunday evening in Manatee County has now turned fatal after the death of a pedestrian has been confirmed.
The identity of the pedestrian is not available at this time due to an investigation. Dianna K. Underwood of Bradenton was the driver of the lone vehicle involved in the accident which was a Mercedes E320 and she did not suffer any injuries.
Underwood was traveling westbound on State Road 70, east of Polo Trail. The pedestrian was walking on State Road 70 in the westbound traffic lane, also east of Polo Trail. The pedestrian failed to observe Underwood’s vehicle in the westbound traffic lane. The right front of the Mercedes collided with the pedestrian.
It remains under investigation whether the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, or if he was walking with the flow of traffic in the westbound traffic lane.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.