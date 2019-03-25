One person killed in crash on US 41 near Atlanta Braves stadium

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Officers are currently investigating a fatal crash on US 41 near West Villages Parkway.
Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening, officers say Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were manning traffic control as patrons of the Atlanta Braves game were exiting the stadium area. That’s when a driver heading south on US 41 failed to slow down. Deputies say the driver appeared to be speeding when they crashed into the car in front of them.
The crash had a chain reaction which ultimately involved two other vehicles ahead and an unmanned sheriff’s motorcycle.
At this time, there is one confirmed fatality. The deceased individual was an occupant of the initial vehicle struck. The driver of the initial vehicle struck was also flown by air in critical condition. No deputies were injured.
NPPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
