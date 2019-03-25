Man who died after fight at Redneck Mud Park identified, detectives requesting video

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WWSB) - Detectives of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public’s help finding video of a fight at Redneck Mud Park in Punta Gorda where a man later died.
Around 11pm on Saturday, a fight happened near the main stage at the park. A private security team hired by the facility for their event responded.
Ramon Muino, Jr. of Clewiston was involved in the fight. The 27-year-old was taken to EMS personnel for treatment of his for injuries and then was taken to a hospital where he died.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting a death investigation. Investigators say Muino’s cause of death is pending toxicology results and the results will take several weeks.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have obtained some videos that were recorded during the fight but they’re aware that more videos are out there and are asking witnesses turn over any videos that that might have been recorded that involved several guests and members of the security staff Saturday evening.
If you have video that you are willing to provide the detectives, contact them at 941-639-0013 or majorcrimes@ccso.org. You can also message the sheriff’s office on Facebook.
