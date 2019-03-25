Man dies after fight at Redneck Mud Park, detectives requesting video

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WWSB) - Detectives of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public’s help finding video of a fight at Redneck Mud Park in Punta Gorda where a man later died.
Around 11pm on Saturday, a fight happened near the main stage at the park. A private security team hired by the facility for their event responded.
A 27-year-old man involved in the fight was taken to EMS personnel for treatment of his for injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting a death investigation.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have obtained some videos that were recorded during the fight but they’re aware that more videos are out there and are asking witnesses turn over any videos that that might have been recorded that involved several guests and members of the security staff Saturday evening.
The victim’s name is being kept private at this time due to Marsy’s Law.
If you have video that you are willing to provide the detectives, contact them at 941-639-0013 or majorcrimes@ccso.org. You can also message the sheriff’s office on Facebook.
