Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich

Ingredients:
- 10-12 oz Lamb Loin or Top round
- 6 Tablespoon Tzadziki Sauce
- 4 Tablespoon Hummus (optional)
- 1 Tablespoon Oregano
- 1 Table spoon dried garlic
- Salt & Pepper
- Olive Oil
- Juice of half of lemon.
- ½ Red Onion sliced very thin
- 1 cup Arugula or Spring Mix Greens
- Tomato cut in half then sliced thin.
- Pita Bread or Naan Bread (7-8 inches)
Tzadziki Sauce
- 2 Cups of Greek Yogurt
- 1/2 Cup Grated cucumber (drained)
- 1 Tablespoon Olive oil
- Juice Lemon half lemon.
- 1 Tablespoon fresh dill
- 1-2 Teaspoon Fresh Garlic or to desired taste.
- Salt & Pepper to taste.
Directions:
Place Lamb loin in a cutting board and slice it in small slices, about 1-1.5 of inches long and about ½ inch thick. Season with oregano, garlic, salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and squeeze a half lemon. The acidity in lemon will "cook" the lamb so marinate up to 12 hours.
Heat up a skillet with olive oil and place lamb. You want to create a nice sear on the lamb to get crispy edges. Stir and flip all pieces ensuring they cook on all side.
Drizzle the pita with just a little olive oil and heat up in a pan.. Place pita on the pan and sear on both side to desired crispness. The pita should be flexible and not too crispy, otherwise it will not be able to fold.
Place the pita on a working surface or a cutting board and smear with hummus in the center. Place the Lamb pieces in the center of the pita from top to bottom. Take a serving spoon and tzadziki on top of the pork, about 2-3 table spoons or as desired. Place tomatoes, thin sliced onions, and arugula or spring mix lettuce and fold.
Wrap up the sandwich with foil or deli paper so it can hold together, and easier to eat.
Enjoy!
For the tzadziki sauce, you want to use full fat yogurt. Drain the grated cucumber by salting it and letting it drain for about 30minutes, then squeeze with cheese cloth removing as much water as possible. Fold all of the ingredients together in a bowl, avoiding over-mixing the sauce.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.