First Alert Weather: Cool front will arrive on Wedensday

A front comes past tomorrow night and into Wednesday morning. As a low develops in the Atlantic along the front, our winds will increase out of the northeast. This may sling back a few showers that develop on the Atlantic and make the trip across the state. The rain chance will not be that large the the amounts of rain, if any, small. By Wednesday afternoon you will notice slightly cooler air arriving on a breezy northeast wind. After that we stay dry into the weekend.