First Alert Weather: Cool front will arrive on Wedensday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Once again our weather is driven by the position of a high pressure ridge in the Atlantic. Today the winds around the high will bring a shifting wind that will turn to the west this afternoon. With plenty of afternoon sun bumping temperatures into the near 80′s close to the coast and low 80′s inland, we will also notice a slight increase in humidity. Tomorrow will feature a few more clouds and temperatures cooler by a few degrees.
A front comes past tomorrow night and into Wednesday morning. As a low develops in the Atlantic along the front, our winds will increase out of the northeast. This may sling back a few showers that develop on the Atlantic and make the trip across the state. The rain chance will not be that large the the amounts of rain, if any, small. By Wednesday afternoon you will notice slightly cooler air arriving on a breezy northeast wind. After that we stay dry into the weekend.
