Braves open new Spring Training home in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves officially opened up their new Spring Training home in North Port, “Cool Today” Park, to the public.
The $100 million facility ended the Braves 22 year run at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando. Thousands of fans came from near and far for the grand opening of the new stadium and there were nothing but high expectations for the Braves new home base.
“They did everything top notch at Suntrust Park so, we expect everything to be top notch here too,” Braves fan Gina Verenna said.
The Braves hosted the Florida based Tampa Bay Rays in one of their final spring training match-ups and the Braves went on to win the contest 4-2.
