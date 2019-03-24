VIDEO: Boat out of control in Venice caught on camera

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sheriff’s department acted quickly after one boat spun out of control today in Venice.
As seen in the video above, no one is on the boat by the Venice Jetties and people gathered around to watch local law enforcement respond.
The boat hit the dock and shortly afterwards the Sarasota County Sheriff’s department came to the rescue.
We are still waiting to learn what happened to the driver of the boat and ABC7 has messaged the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Details continue to update. Courtesy of Ambree Barrett.
